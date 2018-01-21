Janet Perry (born December 27, 1947 in Minneapolis, Minnesota) is an American operatic soprano. In 1959, aged 11, she was seen in a stage-version of The Wizard of Oz at the St Paul Civic Opera. Following high school, she matriculated at the Curtis Institute of Music, under the tutelage of Mme Eufemia Giannini-Gregory.

Having earned her Bachelor of Music, she left for Europe where she debuted at the Linz Opera as Zerlina in Don Giovanni in 1969. In subsequent seasons, Perry was featured in most of the continent's major opera houses (including La Scala, 1978), as well as most of its famed festivals, including those of Salzburg, Glyndebourne, Aix-en-Provence, and Bregenz.

A particular favorite of Herbert von Karajan, she also sang under Carlos Kleiber, Karl Böhm, Riccardo Muti, Daniel Barenboim, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Mstislav Rostropovich, Rafael Kubelík, James Levine and Wolfgang Sawallisch, as well as the stage directors Jean-Pierre Ponnelle and Giorgio Strehler.