Mahmood Biography (Wikipedia)
Alessandro Mahmoud (born 12 September 1992), better known by his stage name Mahmood, is an Italian singer-songwriter. Mahmood first came to prominence after competing in season six of the Italian version of The X Factor. In 2019, he won the Sanremo Music Festival with the song "Soldi", and will represent Italy in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. He had earned a spot at the Sanremo Music Festival by winning the second night of the standalone Sanremo Giovani 2018 competition on 21 December 2018 with the song "Gioventù bruciata".
