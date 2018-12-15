Daniel Haaksman
Daniel Haaksman (born 1968) is a Berlin based German DJ, producer, journalist and label boss. He showed the music of the favelas of Rio de Janeiro to an international audience for the first time when he released the compilation album Rio Baile Funk Favela Booty Beats in 2004.
In 2005 Haaksman founded the Man Recordings label. He has released several EPs, studio albums as well as remixes. As a DJ he has travelled around the world and performed at various night clubs, festivals and events.
From 2013 until 2016 Haaksman hosted a weekly radio show, Luso FM on the German radio station WDR Funkhaus Europe. He also writes as a music journalist to various German-language newspapers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia.
Daniel Haaksman Tracks
Kid Conga (feat. MC Miltinho)
Daniel Haaksman
Kid Conga (feat. MC Miltinho)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Kid Conga (feat. MC Miltinho)
Last played on
24-7 (Ted Jasper Remix) (feat. Robert Owens & K. ZIA)
Daniel Haaksman
24-7 (Ted Jasper Remix) (feat. Robert Owens & K. ZIA)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
24-7 (Ted Jasper Remix) (feat. Robert Owens & K. ZIA)
Last played on
Vem Que Tem (Daniel Haaksman Remix) (feat. Marina)
Schlachtofbronx
Vem Que Tem (Daniel Haaksman Remix) (feat. Marina)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Vem Que Tem (Daniel Haaksman Remix) (feat. Marina)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Akabongi (Kapote Remix)
Daniel Haaksman
Akabongi (Kapote Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Akabongi (Kapote Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Carnival (Kry Wolf Remix) (Loop)
Daniel Haaksman
Carnival (Kry Wolf Remix) (Loop)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Carnival (Kry Wolf Remix) (Loop)
Last played on
Black Coffee
Daniel Haaksman
Black Coffee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Black Coffee
Performer
Xinguila (DJ NK Remix)
Daniel Haaksman
Xinguila (DJ NK Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Xinguila (DJ NK Remix)
Sembene (2Pekes remix)
Daniel Haaksman
Sembene (2Pekes remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Sembène
Daniel Haaksman
Sembène
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Sembène
Rename The Streets [Dotorado Remix]
Daniel Haaksman
Rename The Streets [Dotorado Remix]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Split Screen
Daniel Haaksman
Split Screen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Split Screen
Xinguila (feat. The Throes & The Shine)
Daniel Haaksman
Xinguila (feat. The Throes & The Shine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Xinguila (feat. The Throes & The Shine)
Afrika (feat. Tony Amado & Alcindah Guerane)
Daniel Haaksman
Afrika (feat. Tony Amado & Alcindah Guerane)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Afrika (feat. Tony Amado & Alcindah Guerane)
Xinguila
Daniel Haaksman
Xinguila
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Xinguila
Last played on
Rename The Streets (DJ Spoko Remix)
Daniel Haaksman
Rename The Streets (DJ Spoko Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Rename The Streets (DJ Spoko Remix)
Last played on
Carnival (Kry Wolf Remix)
Daniel Haaksman
Carnival (Kry Wolf Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Carnival (Kry Wolf Remix)
Last played on
Angola Galopp
Daniel Haaksman
Angola Galopp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Angola Galopp
Last played on
Din Daa Daa (Boogaloo Remix)
Daniel Haaksman
Din Daa Daa (Boogaloo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Din Daa Daa (Boogaloo Remix)
Last played on
Kewok (Feat. Genghis Clan) (Kissy Klub Version)
Daniel Haaksman
Kewok (Feat. Genghis Clan) (Kissy Klub Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Sum Sum (Kissy Klub Version)
Daniel Haaksman
Sum Sum (Kissy Klub Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Sum Sum (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Strut Oriental feat, Salah Ragab & the Cairo Jazz Orch
Daniel Haaksman
Strut Oriental feat, Salah Ragab & the Cairo Jazz Orch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Carneval
Daniel Haaksman
Carneval
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Carneval
Last played on
Purr Na Na (Kissy Klub Version)
Daniel Haaksman
Purr Na Na (Kissy Klub Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Purr Na Na (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Senta Senta
Daniel Haaksman
Senta Senta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Senta Senta
Parolar De Veso
Daniel Haaksman
Parolar De Veso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Parolar De Veso
Hands Up (feat Seguindo Sonhos) (Jan Driver Remix)
Daniel Haaksman
Hands Up (feat Seguindo Sonhos) (Jan Driver Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Kid Conga (Bert On Beats Remix)
Daniel Haaksman
Kid Conga (Bert On Beats Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Kid Conga (Bert On Beats Remix)
Last played on
Pur Na Na (BeatauCue Remix)
Daniel Haaksman
Pur Na Na (BeatauCue Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Pur Na Na (BeatauCue Remix)
Last played on
Hands Up (Jan Driver Remix)
Daniel Haaksman
Hands Up (Jan Driver Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Hands Up (Jan Driver Remix)
Last played on
Hands Up
Daniel Haaksman
Hands Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Hands Up
Last played on
Purr Na Na
Daniel Haaksman
Purr Na Na
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Purr Na Na
Last played on
Kid Conga
Daniel Haaksman
Kid Conga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1x7.jpglink
Kid Conga
Last played on
