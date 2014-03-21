Elizabeth LaurenceBorn 22 November 1949
Elizabeth Laurence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eccfc8d1-2463-4935-a976-499a3db169a0
Elizabeth Laurence Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Laurence (born Elizabeth Jane Scott, 22 November 1949, Harrogate, England) is a classical mezzo-soprano singer. She is best known for her performances of 20th century operatic repertoire, and has created several operatic roles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elizabeth Laurence Tracks
Sort by
Notations pour Piano
Pierre Boulez
Notations pour Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfyf.jpglink
Notations pour Piano
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 21
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9jd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-03T01:52:10
3
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist