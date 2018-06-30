Brother Duke and the DeltasFormed 2015
Brother Duke and the Deltas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05t8qc8.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eccdb071-cb41-4776-8206-aafcbb2bed14
Tracks
Sort by
Flying High
Brother Duke and the Deltas
Flying High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8qc8.jpglink
Flying High
Last played on
Brothers In Arms (And Now We're Brothers No More)
Brother Duke and the Deltas
Brothers In Arms (And Now We're Brothers No More)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8qc8.jpglink
Time To Get Out
Brother Duke and the Deltas
Time To Get Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8qc8.jpglink
Time To Get Out
Last played on
Stop Messin' Around
Brother Duke and the Deltas
Stop Messin' Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8qc8.jpglink
Stop Messin' Around
Last played on
Oh, Struggling Man
Brother Duke and the Deltas
Oh, Struggling Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8qc8.jpglink
Oh, Struggling Man
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist