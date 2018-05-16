Audrey MildmayBorn 19 December 1900. Died 31 May 1953
Audrey Mildmay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1900-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eccd3075-40c6-45eb-90ed-48e58441a622
Audrey Mildmay Biography (Wikipedia)
Audrey Mildmay (19 December 1900 – 31 May 1953) was an English and Canadian soprano and co-founder, with her husband, John Christie, of Glyndebourne Festival Opera. The Canadian Encyclopedia describes her voice "as a light lyric soprano employed with much charm."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Audrey Mildmay Tracks
Sort by
'Venite, inginocchiatevi' (Le Nozze di Figaro, Act 2)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
'Venite, inginocchiatevi' (Le Nozze di Figaro, Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
'Venite, inginocchiatevi' (Le Nozze di Figaro, Act 2)
Last played on
Back to artist