Werner Jacob. Born 4 March 1938. Died 23 May 2006
Werner Jacob
1938-03-04
Werner Jacob Biography (Wikipedia)
Werner Jacob (4 March 1938 – 23 May 2006) was a German organist, composer and academic.
Hexachordum Apollinis - 6 arias with variations for organ
Johann Pachelbel
Hexachordum Apollinis - 6 arias with variations for organ
Hexachordum Apollinis - 6 arias with variations for organ
Wie schon leuchtet der Morgenstern - chorale-prelude for organ [1693]
Johann Pachelbel
Wie schon leuchtet der Morgenstern - chorale-prelude for organ [1693]
Wie schon leuchtet der Morgenstern - chorale-prelude for organ [1693]
Fugue in D minor for organ
Johann Pachelbel
Fugue in D minor for organ
Fugue in D minor for organ
Toccata in D minor
Werner Jacob
Toccata in D minor
Toccata in D minor
Chorale-Prelude 'Jesu, meine Freude', BWV 610
Werner Jacob
Chorale-Prelude 'Jesu, meine Freude', BWV 610
Chorale-Prelude 'Jesu, meine Freude', BWV 610
