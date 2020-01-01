Natalia ZukermanBorn 25 June 1975
Natalia Zukerman (born June 25, 1975) is an American artist and musician raised in Manhattan, New York. She is the daughter of violist/conductor Pinchas Zukerman and flutist/writer Eugenia Zukerman, and the sister of opera singer Arianna Zukerman.
