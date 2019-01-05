Mountain ManVermont band. Formed 2009
Mountain Man
2009
Mountain Man Biography (Wikipedia)
Mountain Man is an American singing trio of women described as "nestled in the tradition of American folk" with a traditional Appalachian folk sound. They have earned acclaim from a number of music critics. They often sing a cappella, with a "sparse, haunting, hymnal beauty" sometimes accompanied by soft acoustic guitar, but with their voices "virtually unadorned", according to Guardian critic Paul Lester. The group toured with the vocalist Feist in 2011, and New York Times music reviewer Ben Ratliff described their performance as "creating shifting harmonies" which "worked perfectly".
Mountain Man Tracks
Fish
Mountain Man
Fish
Fish
Rang Tang Ring Toon
Mountain Man
Rang Tang Ring Toon
Rang Tang Ring Toon
Stella
Mountain Man
Stella
Stella
Bright Morning Stars
Mountain Man
Bright Morning Stars
Bright Morning Stars
Baby Where You Are
Mountain Man
Baby Where You Are
Baby Where You Are
AGT
Mountain Man
AGT
AGT
Rang Tang Ring Toon
Mountain Man
Rang Tang Ring Toon
Rang Tang Ring Toon
Sewee Sewee
Mountain Man
Sewee Sewee
Sewee Sewee
Babylon
Mountain Man
Babylon
Babylon
Soft Skin (6 Music Session, 22 Jun 2010)
Mountain Man
Mountain Man
Soft Skin (6 Music Session, 22 Jun 2010)
Play It Right (6 Music Session, 22 Jun 2010)
Mountain Man
Mountain Man
Play It Right (6 Music Session, 22 Jun 2010)
Animal Tracks (6 Music Session, 22 Jun 2010)
Mountain Man
Mountain Man
Animal Tracks (6 Music Session, 22 Jun 2010)
How'm I Doin'
Mountain Man
How'm I Doin'
How'm I Doin'
Buffalo (feat. Mountain Man)
alt-J
alt-J
Buffalo (feat. Mountain Man)
Buffalo (feat. Mountain Man)
Animal Tracks
Mountain Man
Animal Tracks
Animal Tracks
Honeybee
Mountain Man
Honeybee
Honeybee
Animal Wings
Mountain Man
Animal Wings
Animal Wings
