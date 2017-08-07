Sugar Ray NorciaAmerican Bluesman. Born 6 June 1954
Sugar Ray Norcia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ecc5119f-2ce2-4561-8c36-3aa4dd49e281
Sugar Ray Norcia Biography (Wikipedia)
Sugar Ray Norcia (born Raymond Alan Norcia, June 6, 1954, Stonington, Connecticut, United States) is an American electric and soul blues singer and harmonica player. He is best known for his work with his backing band, The Bluetones, with whom he has released seven albums since 1980.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sugar Ray Norcia Tracks
Sort by
Up The Line
Sugar Ray Norcia
Up The Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up The Line
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sugar Ray Norcia
Sugar Ray Norcia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist