Daniele Gaudi is an anglo-italian composer, musician, record producer and solo artist, born 12 July 1963 in Bologna, he lives and operates in London since 1995. Dub, electronica, Reggae and worldbeat are the music genres that primarily surface in his 17 solo albums and his music productions since the beginning of his career in 1981.

