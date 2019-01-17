GaudiItalian musician. Born 12 July 1963
Gaudi
1963-07-12
Daniele Gaudi is an anglo-italian composer, musician, record producer and solo artist, born 12 July 1963 in Bologna, he lives and operates in London since 1995. Dub, electronica, Reggae and worldbeat are the music genres that primarily surface in his 17 solo albums and his music productions since the beginning of his career in 1981.
Gaudi Tracks
Kahin Mot Se Bhi Na Jao
Gaudi
Gaudi
Kahin Mot Se Bhi Na Jao
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cpvk8.jpglink
Kahin Mot Se Bhi Na Jao
Last played on
Chant Thermique
Gaudi
Gaudi
Chant Thermique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wf75r.jpglink
Chant Thermique
Last played on
Dil Da Rog Muka Ja Mahi
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Dil Da Rog Muka Ja Mahi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cpvk8.jpglink
Dil Da Rog Muka Ja Mahi
Last played on
Bethe Bethe Kese Kese
Gaudi
Gaudi
Bethe Bethe Kese Kese
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cpvk8.jpglink
Bethe Bethe Kese Kese
Last played on
Why U Wanna Run (David Starfire Remix)
Gaudi
Gaudi
Why U Wanna Run (David Starfire Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why U Wanna Run (David Starfire Remix)
Last played on
Soulman (Gaudi Remix) (feat. Lee "Scratch" Perry)
The Orb
The Orb
Soulman (Gaudi Remix) (feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg3q.jpglink
Soulman (Gaudi Remix) (feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry)
Last played on
Bethe Bethe Kese Kese
Gaudi
Gaudi
Bethe Bethe Kese Kese
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bethe Bethe Kese Kese
Last played on
And the Earth Said: Oh My God
Gaudi
Gaudi
And the Earth Said: Oh My God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And the Earth Said: Oh My God
Last played on
I Start to Pray
Gaudi
Gaudi
I Start to Pray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Start to Pray
Last played on
Bad Boy Bass
Gaudi
Gaudi
Bad Boy Bass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Boy Bass
Last played on
Bad Boy Bass (Bandish Projekt Remix)
Gaudi
Gaudi
Bad Boy Bass (Bandish Projekt Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Boy Bass (Bandish Projekt Remix)
Last played on
Dub Yaar
Gaudi
Dub Yaar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dub Yaar
Last played on
Bad Boy Bass (Piyush Bhatnagar Remix)
Gaudi
Gaudi
Bad Boy Bass (Piyush Bhatnagar Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Boy Bass (Piyush Bhatnagar Remix)
Last played on
Oud We Think We Are?
Gaudi
Gaudi
Oud We Think We Are?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oud We Think We Are?
Last played on
