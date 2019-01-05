Black RobBorn 8 June 1968
Black Rob
1968-06-08
Black Rob (born Robert Ross; July 12, 1976) is an American rapper who was formerly signed to Bad Boy. He is best known for the 2000 single "Whoa!", which reached the Billboard Hot 100.
Whoa!
Black Rob
Bad Boy For Life (feat. The Bad Boy Family & Black Rob)
Diddy
I Want You Back (Bad Boy remix)
The Jackson 5
Can I Live (feat. The LOX)
Black Rob
Bad Boy For Life
Diddy
