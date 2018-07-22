John McLeodScottish composer. Born 1934
John McLeod
1934
John McLeod Biography (Wikipedia)
John McLeod CBE (born 1934) is a contemporary Scottish composer.
He was born in Aberdeen, but is based in Edinburgh. He writes music in many media including film and television. He studied at the Royal Academy of Music with Sir Lennox Berkeley.
His Clarinet Concerto was premiered at the Queen's Hall in Edinburgh on 13 May 2007.
In 2014, McLeod was rewarded with a BASCA Gold Badge Award . This was in recognition for his unique contribution to music.
McLeod was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2016 Birthday Honours for services to music.
John McLeod Tracks
Hebridean Dances: 'Dance to your Shadow' and 'The Harp of Dunveg'
John McLeod
Hebridean Dances: 'Dance to your Shadow' and 'The Harp of Dunveg'
Hebridean Dances: 'Dance to your Shadow' and 'The Harp of Dunveg'
The Gokstad Ship
John McLeod
The Gokstad Ship
The Gokstad Ship
The Sun dances for orchestra
John McLeod
The Sun dances for orchestra
The Sun dances for orchestra
The Drummer Boy
John McLeod
The Drummer Boy
The Drummer Boy
The Sun Dances
John McLeod
The Sun Dances
The Sun Dances
The Sun Dances (BBC Proms 2014)
John McLeod
The Sun Dances (BBC Proms 2014)
The Sun Dances (BBC Proms 2014)
Picture of a Conductor
John McLeod
Picture of a Conductor
Picture of a Conductor
