John McLeod CBE (born 1934) is a contemporary Scottish composer.

He was born in Aberdeen, but is based in Edinburgh. He writes music in many media including film and television. He studied at the Royal Academy of Music with Sir Lennox Berkeley.

His Clarinet Concerto was premiered at the Queen's Hall in Edinburgh on 13 May 2007.

In 2014, McLeod was rewarded with a BASCA Gold Badge Award . This was in recognition for his unique contribution to music.

McLeod was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2016 Birthday Honours for services to music.