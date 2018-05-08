Son VoltFormed 1994
Son Volt
1994
Son Volt Biography (Wikipedia)
Son Volt is an American alternative rock and alternative country band, formed by Jay Farrar in 1994 after the breakup of Uncle Tupelo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Son Volt Tracks
Hearts And Minds
Hearts And Minds
Back Against The Wall
Back Against The Wall
Back Into Your World
Back Into Your World
Promise the World
Promise the World
The Storm
The Storm
Sinking Down
Sinking Down
Lost Souls
Lost Souls
Tear Stained Eye
Tear Stained Eye
CREOSOTE
CREOSOTE
Windfall
Windfall
Bakersfield
Bakersfield
Seawall
Seawall
Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes
Angel Of The Blues
Angel Of The Blues
Wild Side
Wild Side
Barricades
Barricades
Down the Highway
Down the Highway
Pushed Too Far
Pushed Too Far
When The Wheels Don't Move
When The Wheels Don't Move
