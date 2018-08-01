YizzyFormerly Young Yizzy, south-east London grime
Yizzy - Sounds of the Verse with Sir Spyro
2018-04-10
Sounds of the Verse, on Sir Spyro's show on BBC Radio 1Xtra – 140 seconds to spit fresh bars over a fresh 140 bpm beat.
Yizzy - Steppin / Do You Wanna (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
2017-10-05
Yizzy performs Steppin / Do You Wanna at BBC Music Introducing Live 2017.
On The Playlist: Yizzy ft. Specialist Moss - Parental Guidance
2017-09-29
Keep Chasing
Bap (Live from Roundhouse Rising Festival)
Chief (Sir Spyro Dub)
Revolver Riddim (feat. Big Jest, Manga, Master Peace, Tommy B, Devilman, Gen, Yizzy, Faro, Kay Rico & The Grime Violinist)
Star.One
Revolver Riddim (feat. Big Jest, Manga, Master Peace, Tommy B, Devilman, Gen, Yizzy, Faro, Kay Rico & The Grime Violinist)
Hype Ting
Broke (Rude Kid Remix) (feat. Yizzy)
Samm Henshaw
Broke (Rude Kid Remix) (feat. Yizzy)
Chief (Target Dubplate)
