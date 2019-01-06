Grace90s trance/house project of Paul Oakenfold. Formed 1994. Disbanded 1997
Grace was a 1990s dance music act, consisting of the DJs Paul Oakenfold and Steve Osborne and the jazz singer Dominique Atkins. The group's first single, "Not Over Yet" (originally released in 1993 and then again in 1995), had lead and backing vocals by the original frontwoman Patti Low. Atkins recorded her own lead vocals for "Not Over Yet" when it was included as the first track on the group's only album If I Could Fly.
Not Over Yet
Not Over Yet (Perfecto Edit)
You Don't Own Me
You Don't Own Me (feat. G‐Eazy)
Skin On Skin (Orange Mix)
You DonÕt Own Me
Not Over Yet '99 (feat. Grace)
Boyfriends Jeans
Not Over Yet (Blank & Jones Bootleg)
Not Over Yet (Max Graham v Protoculture Remix) [Perfecto]
Not Over Yet (Max Graham Vs Protoculture Remix)
