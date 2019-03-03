Unspoken is an American Christian band. The band is composed of Chad Mattson, Jon Lowry, Ariel Munoz and Alan Pelno. The band released their debut single "Who You Are" on the record label Centricity Music. Released on June 12, 2012, the song has charted on numerous Christian song charts, and was the only song from the band's debut EP Get to Me to be featured on their first full-length album. The self-titled debut LP Unspoken was released April 1, 2014. A five-song preview EP, The World Is Waking, was released July 24, 2013.They have had four straight Top 5 AC singles in their career including “Who You Are,” “Lift My Life Up,” “Start A Fire,” and “Good Fight,” with “Start A Fire” reaching No. 1; the song "Lift My Life Up" was also included on the 2015 WOW Hits Release. With successful tours alongside artists such as Big Daddy Weave and Sanctus Real, Unspoken has built steady momentum with their last two EPs.