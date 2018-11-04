Dennis CoffeyBorn 11 November 1940
Dennis Coffey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05hg4xr.jpg
1940-11-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ecb866c5-4efa-411f-89ea-c9a68728e02d
Dennis Coffey Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Coffey (born November 11, 1940) is an American guitarist. He was a studio musician for many soul and R&B recordings, and is well known for his 1971 Top 10 hit single "Scorpio".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dennis Coffey Tracks
Sort by
Wings Of Fire
Dennis Coffey
Wings Of Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Wings Of Fire
Last played on
Somebody's Been Sleeping (feat. Lisa Kekaula from The Bellrays)
Dennis Coffey
Somebody's Been Sleeping (feat. Lisa Kekaula from The Bellrays)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Somebody's Been Sleeping (feat. Lisa Kekaula from The Bellrays)
Featured Artist
Last played on
If You Can't (SLY Edit)
Dennis Coffey
If You Can't (SLY Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Scorpio
Dennis Coffey
Scorpio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Scorpio
Performer
Last played on
Scorpio
Dennis Coffey
Scorpio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Scorpio
Last played on
Black Belt Jones Main Theme
Dennis Coffey
Black Belt Jones Main Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Black Belt Jones Main Theme
Last played on
Bridge Over Troubled Water
Dennis Coffey
Bridge Over Troubled Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Bridge Over Troubled Water
Last played on
Getting It On
Dennis Coffey
Getting It On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Getting It On
Last played on
Theme From Black Belt Jones
Dennis Coffey
Theme From Black Belt Jones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
By The Time I Get To Phoenix
Dennis Coffey
By The Time I Get To Phoenix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
By The Time I Get To Phoenix
Last played on
Big City Funk
Dennis Coffey
Big City Funk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Big City Funk
Last played on
Space Travel
Dennis Coffey
Space Travel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Space Travel
Last played on
Live Wire
Dennis Coffey
Live Wire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Live Wire
Last played on
Lonely Moon Child
Dennis Coffey
Lonely Moon Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Lonely Moon Child
Last played on
The Sagittarian
Dennis Coffey
The Sagittarian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
The Sagittarian
Last played on
7th Galaxy
Dennis Coffey
7th Galaxy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
7th Galaxy
Last played on
Guitar Big Band
Dennis Coffey
Guitar Big Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Guitar Big Band
Last played on
Son Of Scorpio
Dennis Coffey
Son Of Scorpio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Son Of Scorpio
Last played on
All Your Goodies Are Gone
Dennis Coffey
All Your Goodies Are Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
All Your Goodies Are Gone
Last played on
All Your Goodies Are Gone (Feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Dennis Coffey
All Your Goodies Are Gone (Feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Somebody's Been Sleeping
Dennis Coffey
Somebody's Been Sleeping
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
Somebody's Been Sleeping
Last played on
A Sweet Taste of Sin
Dennis Coffey
A Sweet Taste of Sin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg4xr.jpglink
A Sweet Taste of Sin
Last played on
Dennis Coffey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist