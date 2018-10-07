Cult LeaderFormed 15 March 2013
Cult Leader
Cult Leader Biography (Wikipedia)
Cult Leader is an American hardcore punk band that formed in 2013 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was founded by three members of Gaza following the band's break up. Cult Leader signed to Jacob Bannon's label Deathwish Inc. and have released two EPs and two studio albums, Lightless Walk in 2015 and A Patient Man in 2018.
Cult Leader Tracks
To: Achlys
