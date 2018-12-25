LionessUK Female rapper
Lioness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4qv.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ecb70d12-b175-4bac-8e88-29d19e7c7b8c
Lioness Tracks
Sort by
1Xtra Christmas All-Stars - Let It Snow (feat. Vernon Kay & Starboy Nathan)
Mr Bigz
1Xtra Christmas All-Stars - Let It Snow (feat. Vernon Kay & Starboy Nathan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wtxc6.jpglink
1Xtra Christmas All-Stars - Let It Snow (feat. Vernon Kay & Starboy Nathan)
Last played on
He Ain't Me (Remix) (feat. Lioness)
Ricardo Williams
He Ain't Me (Remix) (feat. Lioness)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qv.jpglink
He Ain't Me (Remix) (feat. Lioness)
Last played on
DBT (Remix) (feat. Queenie, Stush, Shystie, Lady Leshurr & Little Simz)
Lioness
DBT (Remix) (feat. Queenie, Stush, Shystie, Lady Leshurr & Little Simz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0686t84.jpglink
DBT (Remix) (feat. Queenie, Stush, Shystie, Lady Leshurr & Little Simz)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lioness
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
Lioness, The Amy Winehouse Experience AKA Lioness
New Continental, Preston, UK
12
Apr
2019
Lioness, The Amy Winehouse Experience and The Amy Winehouse Experience AKA Lioness
O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
26
Apr
2019
Lioness, The Amy Winehouse Experience AKA Lioness and The Amy Winehouse Experience
Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
4
May
2019
Lioness
O2 Academy 2 Liverpool, Liverpool, UK
Lioness Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
P Money In Depth with DJ Target
-
P Money chats to DJ Target about Ed Sheeran bringing him to perform in the Live Lounge back in 2011
-
P Money in session for Logan Sama
-
My First Bars: P Money
-
P Money, Blacks, Nico Lindsay & Capo Lee – Thuggish Ruggish (Sian’s Studio at Maida Vale)
-
Charlie Sloth is backstage with A Dot
-
Amplify Dot chats to MistaJam
-
Amplify Dot Joins Phil Taggart and Alice Levine in the studio
Back to artist