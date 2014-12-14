Teenage Jesus and the JerksFormed 1977. Disbanded 1979
Teenage Jesus and the Jerks
1977
Biography (Wikipedia)
Teenage Jesus and the Jerks were an influential American no wave band, based in New York City, who formed part of the city's no wave movement.
Orphans
Orphans
