Judee SillBorn 7 October 1944. Died 23 November 1979
Judee Sill (born Judith Lynne Sill, October 7, 1944 – November 23, 1979) was an American singer and songwriter. The first artist signed to David Geffen's Asylum label, she released two albums on Asylum and partially completed a third album before dying of a drug overdose in 1979. Her eponymous debut album was released in late 1971 and was followed about 18 months later by Heart Food. In 1974 she recorded demos for a third album, which was never completed. The demos were posthumously released with other rarities on the 2005 two-disc collection Dreams Come True.
Sill was heavily influenced by Bach, especially his suites, while lyrically her work drew substantially on Christian themes of rapture and redemption.
