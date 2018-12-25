Frank KellyBorn 28 December 1938. Died 28 February 2016
Frank Kelly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ecb3a7a8-b316-4edb-85ca-9e88c6990477
Frank Kelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis O'Kelly (28 December 1938 – 28 February 2016), better known by his stage name of Frank Kelly, was an Irish actor, singer and writer, whose career covered television, radio, theatre, music, screenwriting and film. He played Father Jack Hackett in the Channel Four sitcom Father Ted, and was also the son of the cartoonist Charles E. Kelly.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frank Kelly Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Countdown
Frank Kelly
Christmas Countdown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwhsx.jpglink
Christmas Countdown
Last played on
The Christmas Countdown Song
Frank Kelly
The Christmas Countdown Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Christmas Countdown Song
Last played on
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Frank Kelly
The Twelve Days of Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Frank Kelly
Frank Kelly Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist