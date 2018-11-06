Dawn of the ReplicantsFormed 1996
Dawn of the Replicants
1996
Dawn of the Replicants Biography (Wikipedia)
Dawn of the Replicants are a Scottish indie rock quintet from Galashiels, described by Allmusic as "one of the most inventive groups in the United Kingdom. Impossible to categorize". Four of the 1997 line-up (Pringle, Vickers, Simian and Small) had previously worked together on the short-lived Scottish music magazine, Sun Zoom Spark.
Dawn of the Replicants Tracks
Leaving So Soon (Radio 1 Session, 12 Aug 1997)
Leaving So Soon (Radio 1 Session, 12 Aug 1997)
Diggin' Bear (Radio 1 Session, 12 Aug 1997)
Diggin' Bear (Radio 1 Session, 12 Aug 1997)
Diggin' Bear (Radio 1 Session, 12 Aug 1997)
Return of the Board Game
Return of the Board Game
Return of the Board Game
Fatal Firework - Reading Festival 1998
Fatal Firework - Reading Festival 1998
Lisa Box - Reading Festival 1998
Lisa Box - Reading Festival 1998
Lisa Box - Reading Festival 1998
Hogwash Farm - Reading Festival 1998
Hogwash Farm - Reading Festival 1998
Hogwash Farm - Reading Festival 1998
Mary Louise - Reading Festival 1998
Mary Louise - Reading Festival 1998
Mary Louise - Reading Festival 1998
Born In Baskets - Reading Festival 1998
Born In Baskets - Reading Festival 1998
Candlefire - Reading Festival 1998
Candlefire - Reading Festival 1998
Candlefire - Reading Festival 1998
Radars
Radars
Radars
Lisa Box (Radio 1 Session, 12 Aug 1997)
Lisa Box (Radio 1 Session, 12 Aug 1997)
Lisa Box (Radio 1 Session, 12 Aug 1997)
Fatal Fireworks - BBC Session 12/08/1997
Fatal Fireworks - BBC Session 12/08/1997
CANDLEFIRE
CANDLEFIRE
CANDLEFIRE
Simply Having A Wonderful Christmas Time
Simply Having A Wonderful Christmas Time
Simply Having A Wonderful Christmas Time
Love is a Curse
Love is a Curse
Love is a Curse
