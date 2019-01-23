The MaisonettesFormed 1982. Disbanded 1984
1982
The Maisonettes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Maisonettes were a 'one hit wonder' English pop band formed by Laurence "Lol" Mason (formerly of City Boy) and Mark Tibenham, best known for their hit single "Heartache Avenue".
The Maisonettes Tracks
Heartache Avenue
The Maisonettes
Heartache Avenue
Heartache Avenue
Legal Man (feat. The Maisonettes)
Belle and Sebastian
Legal Man (feat. The Maisonettes)
Legal Man (feat. The Maisonettes)
