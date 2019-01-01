Country Musume.Formed 1999. Disbanded 2009
Country Musume.
1999
Country Musume. Biography (Wikipedia)
Country Musume (カントリー娘。 Kantorī Musume) are a Japanese female idol music group that is a part of the Hello! Project.
On November 5, 2014, Country Musume was renamed Country Girls (カントリー・ガールズ Kantorī Gāruzu).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
