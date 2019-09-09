Chase Atlantic is an alternative pop band and production trio from Cairns, Australia, formed in 2014. The group consists of Mitchel Cave, Christian Anthony, and Clinton Cave.

Chase Atlantic formed and released their first studio EP, Dalliance, in 2014, followed by their EP Nostalgia, which spawned the viral single "Friends" and helped them achieve international popularity. In early 2017 they signed to Warner Music Group and released a series of EPs—Part One, Part Two, and Part Three—to promote the release of their self-titled debut album, Chase Atlantic, in October 2017 as they launched their career as a full-time touring act. The band continued to release stand-alone singles "Numb to the Feeling" and "Tidal Wave" while on tour in 2018. The band's sixth EP, Don't Try This, was released on 25 January 2019. The group's second album, Phases, was released on 28 June 2019. The album was preceded by the three singles "Her", "Stuckinmybrain" and "Love Is (Not) Easy" which were released on 10 May 2019, 24 May 2019 and 7 June 2019, respectively.