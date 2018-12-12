Edda MoserBorn 27 October 1938
Edda Moser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1938-10-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ecaaa5c9-d38f-480f-b31b-294afbc62a99
Edda Moser Biography (Wikipedia)
Edda Moser (born 27 October 1938) is a German coloratura soprano. She was particularly well known for her interpretations of music by Mozart. Her 1973 recital LP Virtuose Arien von WA Mozart received the Grand Prix du Disque.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edda Moser Tracks
Sort by
Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen (Die Zauberflote)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen (Die Zauberflote)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen (Die Zauberflote)
Last played on
Missa Solemnis (Agnus Dei)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa Solemnis (Agnus Dei)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Missa Solemnis (Agnus Dei)
Choir
Last played on
Fruhlingsfeier (Spring Celebration)
Richard Strauss
Fruhlingsfeier (Spring Celebration)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Fruhlingsfeier (Spring Celebration)
Last played on
Von ewiger Liebe Op. 43 No. 1
Erik Werba
Von ewiger Liebe Op. 43 No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Von ewiger Liebe Op. 43 No. 1
Last played on
Tannhauser: Dich teure Halle...
Richard Wagner
Tannhauser: Dich teure Halle...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Tannhauser: Dich teure Halle...
Conductor
Last played on
Der holle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen [Die Zauberflote]
Bavarian State Opera Orchestra, Wolfgang Sawallisch, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Edda Moser
Der holle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen [Die Zauberflote]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der holle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen [Die Zauberflote]
Performer
Last played on
Laudete Dominum (Solemn Vespers K 339)
Edda Moser
Laudete Dominum (Solemn Vespers K 339)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Queen of the Night
Edda Moser
Queen of the Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laudate Dominum
Edda Moser
Laudate Dominum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laudate Dominum
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1975: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1975
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev5v2m
Royal Albert Hall
1975-07-25T01:59:01
25
Jul
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1975
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecq9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-25T01:59:01
25
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Edda Moser Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist