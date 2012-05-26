Roman LobBorn 2 July 1990
Roman Lob
1990-07-02
Roman Lob Biography (Wikipedia)
Roman Lob (born 2 July 1990) is a German recording artist. In January and February 2012, Lob was a contestant in the German TV show Unser Star für Baku, produced by the German broadcasting stations Pro7 and Das Erste. He is also the lead singer of the band Rooftop Kingdom, an alternative rock band with origins in Neustadt (Wied). He was also a founding member of German Metalcore band, Days of Despite.
Roman Lob Tracks
Standing Still
Standing Still
