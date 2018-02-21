J Hus
J Hus Biography (Wikipedia)
Momodou Jallow (born 27 May 1995 in London, England), better known by his stage name J Hus, is a rapper and singer living in England signed to Black Butter Records.
He gained popularity in 2015 following the release of his song "Dem Boy Paigon". J Hus released "Did You See" on March 2, 2017, quickly becoming his biggest song peaking at number 9 on the UK Singles Chart and eventually being certified platinum. On 12 May 2017, J Hus released his debut album, Common Sense, peaking at number 6 on the UK Albums Chart.
He has served a number of prison terms for knife and other offences.
J Hus Performances & Interviews
J Hus
London's very own Bouff Daddy plays a stunning set for Radio 1.
J Hus
J Hus is coming to Swansea for Biggest Weekend!
Grimmy calls J Hus to reveal that he is going to be performing in Swansea as part of Biggest Weekend.
J Hus is coming to Swansea for Biggest Weekend!
Mercury Prize 2017 Nominees: J Hus
J Hus joins Tom Ravenscroft to share his reaction to being shortlisted for the 2017 Mercury Prize and why his nominated album wasn't originally meant to contain 17 tracks.
Mercury Prize 2017 Nominees: J Hus
J Hus has got more hooks than a fisherman!
Dotty sets J Hus a lyrical challenge and he kills it!
J Hus has got more hooks than a fisherman!
J Hus - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
J Hus gets friendly with the 1Xtra crowd in Liverpool.
J Hus - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
My First Bars: J Hus
The east London rapper recalls being 10 years old and coming up with his first bars
My First Bars: J Hus
J Hus Tracks
Did You See (Radio Edition)
J Hus
Did You See (Radio Edition)
Did You See (Radio Edition)
Bouff Daddy
J Hus
Bouff Daddy
Bouff Daddy
Get A Stack (feat. J Hus)
Krept & Konan
Get A Stack (feat. J Hus)
Get A Stack (feat. J Hus)
Spirit
J Hus
Spirit
Spirit
Sekkle Down (feat. J Hus)
Burna Boy
Sekkle Down (feat. J Hus)
Sekkle Down (feat. J Hus)
Friendly
J Hus
Friendly
Friendly
Did You See
J Hus
Did You See
Did You See
Plottin
J Hus
Plottin
Plottin
Dem Boy Paigon
J Hus
Dem Boy Paigon
Dem Boy Paigon
Common Sense
J Hus
Common Sense
Common Sense
Samantha
Dave
Samantha
Samantha
Fisherman (feat. MoStack & MIST)
J Hus
Fisherman (feat. MoStack & MIST)
Fisherman (feat. MoStack & MIST)
Playing Sports
J Hus
Playing Sports
Playing Sports
Bad Boys (feat. Ghetts & J Hus)
Stormzy
Bad Boys (feat. Ghetts & J Hus)
Bad Boys (feat. Ghetts & J Hus)
Did You See (Omar Duro Edit)
J Hus
Did You See (Omar Duro Edit)
Did You See (Omar Duro Edit)
Scene
J Hus
Scene
Scene
Lean & Bop
J Hus
Lean & Bop
Lean & Bop
