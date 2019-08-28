Justin HawkinsBorn 17 March 1975
Justin Hawkins
Justin Hawkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin David Hawkins (born 17 March 1975) is an English musician, singer and songwriter, best known for being the lead singer and lead guitarist of the Darkness. Heavily influenced by classic rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s (particularly Queen, Aerosmith, Def Leppard and AC/DC), Hawkins is noted for his falsetto singing voice and on-stage persona. He was also the lead singer and guitarist for the band Hot Leg, formed in 2008, and now on hiatus. Since 2005 he has been active in his synthpop alter ego British Whale.
I Believe In A Thing Called Love
Dan Hawkins, Ed Graham, Frankie Poullain, Justin Hawkins & The Darkness
Upcoming Events
12
Sep
2019
Justin Hawkins, Sas Band, Graham Gouldman, Toyah, Madeline Bell, Midge Ure, Patti Russo, Tony Hadley, Spike Edney, tomoyasu hotei and Midge Ure's Band Electronica
Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth, UK
14
Sep
2019
Justin Hawkins, Sas Band, Graham Gouldman, Toyah, Madeline Bell, Patti Russo, Kip Winger, Spike Edney and tomoyasu hotei
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
