Juana Rosario Molina (born October 1, 1961) is an Argentine singer, songwriter and actress, based in Buenos Aires. She is known for her distinctive sound, considered an exponent of folktronica, although it has also been described as ambient, experimental, neofolk, chill-out, indietronica, psychedelic, indie pop, and progressive folk.

The daughter of tango singer Horacio Molina and actress Chunchuna Villafañe, she achieved fame as a sketch comedy actress in the 1990s, first as a guest in various shows and in 1991 with her own show, Juana y sus hermanas. At the height of her popularity, she quit her job as an actress to pursue a career in music. Her debut album, Rara, was subsequently released in 1996, and panned by local critics who resented her departure from television. Dejected from the criticism, she moved to Los Angeles, where her music had been better received, and she familiarized herself with electronic instruments. She then returned to Buenos Aires to produce her second album, Segundo, incorporating the sonic elements she had learned. Each one of her following albums have added a new complexity to her music, which is characterized by layered loops of acoustic and electronic sounds.