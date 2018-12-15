Hanns EislerBorn 6 July 1898. Died 6 September 1962
Hanns Eisler
1898-07-06
Hanns Eisler Biography (Wikipedia)
Hanns Eisler (6 July 1898 – 6 September 1962) was an Austrian composer (his father was Austrian, and Eisler fought in a Hungarian regiment in World War I). He is best known for composing the national anthem of East Germany, for his long artistic association with Bertolt Brecht, and for the scores he wrote for films. The Hochschule für Musik "Hanns Eisler" is named after him.
Hanns Eisler Tracks
Seeräuber Jenny & Wiegenlieder fur Arbeitermütter
Seeräuber Jenny & Wiegenlieder fur Arbeitermütter
Wiener Lied 'Herr Hauptmann, Herr Hauptmann'
Wiener Lied 'Herr Hauptmann, Herr Hauptmann'
Septet no.1, Op. 92a
Septet no.1, Op. 92a
An den kleinen Radioapparat
An den kleinen Radioapparat
5 Hollywood-Elegien
5 Hollywood-Elegien
7 Ernste gesange for baritone and strings: no.7; Epilog
7 Ernste gesange for baritone and strings: no.7; Epilog
Supply and Demand
Supply and Demand
Mein Sohn, was immer auch
Mein Sohn, was immer auch
Ohne Kapitalisten geht es besser
Ohne Kapitalisten geht es besser
Ernste Gesänge & Sonata Op. 1, No.7 Epilog
Ernste Gesänge & Sonata Op. 1, No.7 Epilog
Hollywood-Elegie No.7
Hollywood-Elegie No.7
Little Symphony - 2nd Movement Allegro assai
Little Symphony - 2nd Movement Allegro assai
An Die Uberlebenden
An Die Uberlebenden
Solidaritatslied
Solidaritatslied
Kuppellied from The Roundheads and the Pointy Heads
Kuppellied from The Roundheads and the Pointy Heads
Hollywood Songbook (An den kleinen Radioapparat)
Hollywood Songbook (An den kleinen Radioapparat)
Hollywood Songbook (Über den Selbstmord/An den kleinen Radioapparat)
Hollywood Songbook (Über den Selbstmord/An den kleinen Radioapparat)
Hollywood Songbook (Elegie No 7)
Hollywood Songbook (Elegie No 7)
Hölderlin-Fragmente (No 5, An eine Stadt)
Hölderlin-Fragmente (No 5, An eine Stadt)
The Ballad of Marie Sanders
The Ballad of Marie Sanders
Kleine Sinfonie Op.29
Kleine Sinfonie Op.29
Hotelzimmer 1942 (Hollywood Song Book)
Hotelzimmer 1942 (Hollywood Song Book)
Hollywood Elegies
Hollywood Elegies
Die Ballade von Marie Sanders
Die Ballade von Marie Sanders
Die Graben
Die Graben
Die Ballade vom Wasserad
Die Ballade vom Wasserad
Despite these miseries
Despite these miseries
Spruch 1939
Spruch 1939
Die letzte Elegie
Die letzte Elegie
7 Ernste gesange for baritone and strings [1936-62]: no.7; Epilog
7 Ernste gesange for baritone and strings [1936-62]: no.7; Epilog
4 Pieces for mixed choir, Op.13: No.1
4 Pieces for mixed choir, Op.13: No.1
Bilder aus der 'Kriegsfibel': Nos. 15 & 15
Bilder aus der 'Kriegsfibel': Nos. 15 & 15
Die Geschichte der Simone Machard (excerpt)
Die Geschichte der Simone Machard (excerpt)
Die Rundkopfe und die Spitzkopfe - incidental music Op.45: Lied der Kupplerin (Kuppellied)
Die Rundkopfe und die Spitzkopfe - incidental music Op.45: Lied der Kupplerin (Kuppellied)
Vierzehn Arten, den Regen zu beschreiben Op.70 for fl, cl, violin/viola, cello
Vierzehn Arten, den Regen zu beschreiben Op.70 for fl, cl, violin/viola, cello
Tagebuch des Hanns Eisler (Nos. 3-5)
Tagebuch des Hanns Eisler (Nos. 3-5)
German symphony Op.50 for 3 soloists, 2 speakers, chorus & orch: 2nd movement; An die Kampfer
German symphony Op.50 for 3 soloists, 2 speakers, chorus & orch: 2nd movement; An die Kampfer
Little symphony Op.29: 3rd movement
Little symphony Op.29: 3rd movement
Suite no. 2 Op.24 (Niemansland): Vorspiel
Suite no. 2 Op.24 (Niemansland): Vorspiel
Galgenlieder No 1, No 6
Galgenlieder No 1, No 6
Gegen den Krieg
Gegen den Krieg
Suite for orchestra no.3 Op.26 (parts 1-4)
Suite for orchestra no.3 Op.26 (parts 1-4)
1. Vorspiel & 4. Marschtempo from Suite for orchestra no.2 Op.24 (Niemandsland)
Auferstanden aus Ruinen
Auferstanden aus Ruinen
