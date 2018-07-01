Prague QuartetFormed 1920. Disbanded 1955
Prague Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1920
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eca4df31-3118-4a40-bf4e-bd657cf73da1
Prague Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Prague Quartet (Czech: Pražské kvarteto; German: Prager Quartett) was a string quartet based in Prague that existed from 1920 to 1955. Along with the Ševčík Quartet and Bohemian Quartet, it was one of the foremost chamber ensembles of the interwar years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Prague Quartet Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet No.12 in F Major 'American' (Op.96)
Antonín Dvořák
String Quartet No.12 in F Major 'American' (Op.96)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
String Quartet No.12 in F Major 'American' (Op.96)
Last played on
Back to artist