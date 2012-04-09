Maude Valérie WhiteBorn 23 June 1855. Died 2 November 1937
Maude Valérie White
1855-06-23
Maude Valérie White Biography (Wikipedia)
Maude Valérie White (1855 – 1937) was a French-born English composer who became one of the most successful songwriters (in the English serious style) of the Victorian period.
Maude Valérie White Tracks
My soul is an enchanted boat for voice and piano
So we'll go no more a-roving for voice and piano
The Throstle for voice and piano
To Music to becalm his Fever for voice and piano
