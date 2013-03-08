Library VoicesFormed 2008
2008
Library Voices are a Canadian indie pop band from Regina, Saskatchewan. Formed in 2008 as a ten-piece group of musician friends, they have released two EPs and three full-length albums. The current band members include Paul Gutheil, Ethan Anderson, Michael Dawson, Carl Johnson, Brennan Ross, Amanda Scandrett and Mike Thievin.
The band features such instruments as horns, strings, and an accordion.
