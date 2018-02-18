The PersuasionsFormed 1962
The Persuasions
1962
The Persuasions Biography (Wikipedia)
The Persuasions are an a cappella group that began singing together in Brooklyn, New York in the mid-1960s.
The Persuasions were formed in Brooklyn in 1962, singing a cappella under corner streetlights and in subway corridors. Their style combined gospel, soul, early rock and jazz into melodic five-part harmonies. Since being discovered by Frank Zappa, The Persuasions have recorded 25 albums to date featuring the arrangements by Jimmy Hayes, Jerry Lawson, Joe Russell, Jayotis Washington and Herbert Rhoad and studio productions of music including tributes to Frank Zappa, The Beatles & The Grateful Dead.
The Persuasions Tracks
The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing
The Persuasions
The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing
The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
The Persuasions
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
Good Times
The Persuasions
Good Times
Good Times
People Get Ready
The Persuasions
People Get Ready
People Get Ready
Heavenly Salvation (The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Kurt Weill
Heavenly Salvation (The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Heavenly Salvation (The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Good Times (SLY Pella Edit)
The Persuasions
Good Times (SLY Pella Edit)
Good Times (SLY Pella Edit)
You're All I Want For Christmas
The Persuasions
You're All I Want For Christmas
You're All I Want For Christmas
Man, Oh Man
The Persuasions
Man, Oh Man
Man, Oh Man
The Man In Me
The Persuasions
The Man In Me
The Man In Me
You're All I Want For Christmas
The Persuasions
You're All I Want For Christmas
You're All I Want For Christmas
Buffalo Soldier
The Persuasions
Buffalo Soldier
Buffalo Soldier
Let Them Talk
The Persuasions
Let Them Talk
Let Them Talk
All Along The Watchtower
The Persuasions
All Along The Watchtower
Love Me Like A Rock
The Persuasions
Love Me Like A Rock
Love Me Like A Rock
Ain't That Good News
The Persuasions
Ain't That Good News
Ain't That Good News
Party In The Woods
The Persuasions
Party In The Woods
Party In The Woods
Christmas Means Love
The Persuasions
Christmas Means Love
Christmas Means Love
