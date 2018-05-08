Simone Nold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eca252fb-0a22-48eb-ae86-062f3c298131
Simone Nold Tracks
Sakontala - Act 1 Aria Wie fuhl'ich , ihr Gotter
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqqxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-08T02:00:44
8
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
