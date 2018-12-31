ZHUBorn 1989
ZHU
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gkvxj.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eca0569c-877e-4d72-a280-90581c2adfd5
ZHU Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Zhu (born 1989) (or) is an American musician and singer who has been active since the beginning of 2014, signed to Mind of a Genius Records. Until mid-2014, Zhu remained anonymous, asking to be judged by his music alone. His debut album, Generationwhy, was released on July 29, 2016.
ZHU Tracks
Cola (ZHU Remix)
CamelPhat & Elderbrook
Cola (ZHU Remix)
My Life (Away Remix)
ZHU
My Life (Away Remix)
My Life (Kyle Watson Remix)
ZHU
My Life (Kyle Watson Remix)
My Life
ZHU
My Life
Waters Of Monaco
ZHU
Waters Of Monaco
Coming Home
ZHU
Coming Home
JET THE DOBERMAN
ZHU
JET THE DOBERMAN
Faded 2.0
ZHU
Faded 2.0
Working For It (Naderi Remix)
ZHU
Working For It (Naderi Remix)
Automatic (Vindata Remix)
ZHU
Automatic (Vindata Remix)
Stormy Love (feat. JOY.)
ZHU
Stormy Love (feat. JOY.)
In My Mind x Boda (Felix Cartal Edit)
ZHU
In My Mind x Boda (Felix Cartal Edit)
Save Me
ZHU
Save Me
Provocateur
ZHU
Provocateur
Desert Woman
ZHU
Desert Woman
In The Morning
ZHU
In The Morning
Faded
ZHU
Faded
Faded (Extended Club Mix)
ZHU
Faded (Extended Club Mix)
Faded (Prismo Remix)
ZHU
Faded (Prismo Remix)
Faded (Dzeko & Torres Remix)
ZHU
Faded (Dzeko & Torres Remix)
Cola (ZHU Remix)
CamelPhat & Elderbrook
Cola (ZHU Remix)
Faded (Micah remix)
ZHU
Faded (Micah remix)
Faded (Original)
ZHU
Faded (Original)
