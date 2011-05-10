Sebastian Aguilera de Heredia (August 1561 – 16 December 1627) was a Spanish monk, musician and composer.

He was first the organist at the cathedral in Huesca from 1585 to 1603, and then moved to a more prestigious position as maestro de música at La Seo Cathedral in Saragossa. He published a collection of works in 1618, and eighteen of his keyboard works survive. He is considered the first major figure of the Aragonese School of music centered on Saragossa.