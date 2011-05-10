Sebastián Aguilera de HerediaBorn August 1561. Died 16 December 1627
1561-08
Sebastian Aguilera de Heredia (August 1561 – 16 December 1627) was a Spanish monk, musician and composer.
He was first the organist at the cathedral in Huesca from 1585 to 1603, and then moved to a more prestigious position as maestro de música at La Seo Cathedral in Saragossa. He published a collection of works in 1618, and eighteen of his keyboard works survive. He is considered the first major figure of the Aragonese School of music centered on Saragossa.
Folias
Folias
Folias
Ensalada
Ensalada
Ensalada
