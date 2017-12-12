Modern CosmologyFormed 2017
Modern Cosmology
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2017
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec9d8329-7ae9-4749-92d5-fea38d3929e9
Modern Cosmology Tracks
Sort by
C'est Le Vent
Modern Cosmology
C'est Le Vent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
C'est Le Vent
Last played on
C'est le Vent
Modern Cosmology & Lætitia Sadier
C'est le Vent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf1wh.jpglink
C'est le Vent
Last played on
Playlists featuring Modern Cosmology
Back to artist