Jean RedpathBorn 28 April 1937. Died 21 August 2014
Jean Redpath
Jean Redpath Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Redpath MBE (28 April 1937 – 21 August 2014) was a Scottish folk singer, educator and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean Redpath Tracks
Land O' The Leal
Jean Redpath
Land O' The Leal
Land O' The Leal
Mary Morison
Robert Burns
Mary Morison
Mary Morison
Music Arranger
The Rowan Tree
Jean Redpath
The Rowan Tree
The Rowan Tree
My Love is like a Red, Red Rose
Jean Redpath
My Love is like a Red, Red Rose
My Love is like a Red, Red Rose
Lady Mary Ann
Traditional Scottish, Serge Hovey, Jean Redpath & Anne Dorsam
Lady Mary Ann
Lady Mary Ann
Composer
Music Arranger
Performer
The Grey Silkie
Traditional & Jean Redpath
The Grey Silkie
The Grey Silkie
Composer
Mary Morrison
Traditional Scottish, Anne Dorsam, Peter Brown, Evelyn Read, Robert Burns, Serge Hovey & Jean Redpath
Mary Morrison
Mary Morrison
Composer
Music Arranger
Green Grow the O. Rashes
Robert Burns
Green Grow the O. Rashes
Green Grow the O. Rashes
Corn Rigs
Robert Burns & Jean Redpath
Corn Rigs
Corn Rigs
Composer
A Red, Red Rose
Jean Redpath
A Red, Red Rose
A Red, Red Rose
Hishie Ba
Jean Redpath
Hishie Ba
Hishie Ba
The Flower O' The Quern
Jean Redpath
The Flower O' The Quern
The Flower O' The Quern
Hush a Ba Birdie, Croon, Croon
Jean Redpath
Hush a Ba Birdie, Croon, Croon
Hush a Ba Birdie, Croon, Croon
Mill O Tiftys Annie
Jean Redpath
Mill O Tiftys Annie
Mill O Tiftys Annie
The Gairdner and the Plooman
Jean Redpath
The Gairdner and the Plooman
The Gairdner and the Plooman
Green grow the rashes
Jean Redpath
Green grow the rashes
Green grow the rashes
Leaving the Land
Jean Redpath
Leaving the Land
Leaving the Land
Sonnys Dream
Jean Redpath
Sonnys Dream
Sonnys Dream
The Wild Geese (Norlan’ Wind)
Jean Redpath
The Wild Geese (Norlan’ Wind)
The Wild Geese (Norlan’ Wind)
Miss Admiral Gordon’s Strathspey/Scarborough Settler’s Lament
Jean Redpath
Miss Admiral Gordon’s Strathspey/Scarborough Settler’s Lament
AULD LANG SYNE
Jean Redpath
AULD LANG SYNE
AULD LANG SYNE
The Norland Wind
Jim Reid
The Norland Wind
The Norland Wind
Logie O' Buchan
Jean Redpath
Logie O' Buchan
Logie O' Buchan
Galloway Tam (feat. Robert Burns)
Jean Redpath
Galloway Tam (feat. Robert Burns)
Galloway Tam (feat. Robert Burns)
Yellow On The Broom
Jean Redpath
Yellow On The Broom
I'll Lay Ye Doon, Love
Jean Redpath
I'll Lay Ye Doon, Love
I'll Lay Ye Doon, Love
Ca' the Yowes
Jean Redpath
Ca' the Yowes
Ca' the Yowes
Castle Grand
Jean Redpath
Castle Grand
Castle Grand
Farm Auction
Jean Redpath
Farm Auction
Farm Auction
