Paul ArmfieldBorn 24 October 1967
Paul Armfield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec95b98b-7c2d-4a4c-b10b-f77b72c3d90f
Paul Armfield Tracks
Sort by
Take This Kiss
Paul Armfield
Take This Kiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take This Kiss
Last played on
Under The Linden
Paul Armfield
Under The Linden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under The Linden
Last played on
The Speed of Clouds
Paul Armfield
The Speed of Clouds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pk8s9.jpglink
The Speed of Clouds
Last played on
This Photograph Is My Proof
Paul Armfield
This Photograph Is My Proof
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Photograph Is My Proof
Last played on
You Will Be Loved Again
Paul Armfield
You Will Be Loved Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Will Be Loved Again
Last played on
Away
Paul Armfield
Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Away
Last played on
Sloe Gin
Paul Armfield
Sloe Gin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sloe Gin
Last played on
What Every Mother Fears
Paul Armfield
What Every Mother Fears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Every Mother Fears
Last played on
These Old Friends of Mine
Paul Armfield
These Old Friends of Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Old Friends of Mine
Last played on
Dance of the Young Lovers
Paul Armfield
Dance of the Young Lovers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance of the Young Lovers
Last played on
Missing The Last Boat Home
Paul Armfield
Missing The Last Boat Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Missing The Last Boat Home
Last played on
Playlists featuring Paul Armfield
Paul Armfield Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist