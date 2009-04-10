The Rank Deluxe are a South East London band, notable for their live shows. They play a style of music they describe as "sewage", which is a mixture of punk, indie-rock and reggae. Their name is a direct quote from a glamour model Dyer and Buchanan encountered in a strip-club, who claimed the place to be "so rank deluxe", meaning it was the best of the worst.[citation needed]

In early 2006 they signed a recording contract with Fat Cat Records, and released three singles on limited 7" vinyl; the first being a double-A release of "Doll Queue" and "Come On" on 29 May 2006.