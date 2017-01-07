Gil BernalBorn 4 February 1931. Died 17 July 2011
Gil Bernal
1931-02-04
Gil Bernal Biography (Wikipedia)
Gil Bernal (1931-2011) was a singer and a session musician. His saxophone can be heard on recordings such as "Searchin'" by The Coasters. In the 1950s he played on Duane Eddy's 1958 album Have 'Twangy' Guitar Will Travel. In later years, he played on Warren Zevon's 2003 album The Wind and the Chávez Ravine album by Ry Cooder.
Gil Bernal Tracks
It Sure Is Groovy
It Sure Is Groovy
It Sure Is Groovy
Gates Steps Out
Gates Steps Out
Gates Steps Out
The Dogs
The Dogs
The Dogs
The Whip
The Whip
The Whip
