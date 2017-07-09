Orchestre National de JazzFormed 1986
Orchestre National de Jazz
1986
Biography (Wikipedia)
Orchestra National de Jazz is a French jazz ensemble originally created at the initiation of Jack Lang, at that time Minister of Culture. Its first leader was François Jeanneau.
Kew Rhone
Orchestre National de Jazz
Kew Rhone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kew Rhone
Last played on
Tongs of Joy
Orchestre National de Jazz
Tongs of Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tongs of Joy
Last played on
Libertango
Orchestre National de Jazz
Libertango
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Libertango
Last played on
Shipbuilding
Orchestre National de Jazz
Shipbuilding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shipbuilding
Last played on
Racing Heart, Heart Racing
Orchestre National de Jazz
Racing Heart, Heart Racing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Racing Heart, Heart Racing
Last played on
Bob Walk
Orchestre National de Jazz
Bob Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bob Walk
Praya Dance
Orchestre National de Jazz
Praya Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praya Dance
Flying Dream
Orchestre National de Jazz
Flying Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flying Dream
Life Still
Orchestre National de Jazz
Life Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Still
Falling Men
Orchestre National de Jazz
Falling Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling Men
The Power of Water
Orchestre National de Jazz
The Power of Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Power of Water
Boom (intro)
Orchestre National de Jazz
Boom (intro)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boom (intro)
Shaking Piece
Orchestre National de Jazz
Shaking Piece
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shaking Piece
The Song
Orchestre National de Jazz
The Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Song
Heart Racing, Racing Heart
Orchestre National de Jazz
Heart Racing, Racing Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart Racing, Racing Heart
Last played on
Just As You Are
Orchestre National de Jazz
Just As You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just As You Are
Last played on
