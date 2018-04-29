Peter Hannan (born 19 March 1953) is a Canadian composer and recorder player. He was born in Montréal.

Hannan studied initially at the University of British Columbia, where he received a B. Mus. in 1975. He pursued advanced studies in recorder performance at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London, who awarded him a Certificate of Advanced Studies in 1978. In 1979–80 he studied recorder with Kees Boeke at the Sweelink Conservatory under a Netherlands Government Scholarship. He has taught at the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, and Vancouver Community College.

Many of Hannan's compositions were written for his own use as a performer. His compositional interests focus on real-time performance using electronic MIDI instruments, and especially the MIDI wind controller. His music is characterized by strong rhythmic vitality and shows the influence of the "New Hague" school of Dutch minimalism, and in particular that of composer Louis Andriessen.