Marcel GrandjanyBorn 3 September 1891. Died 24 February 1975
Marcel Grandjany
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1891-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec8fd813-2493-4050-9a26-805cbde1208b
Marcel Grandjany Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcel Georges Lucien Grandjany ( gran-zhə-NEE) (3 September 1891 – 24 February 1975) was a French-American harpist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marcel Grandjany Tracks
Sort by
Rhapsodie pour la harpe (1921)
Marcel Grandjany
Rhapsodie pour la harpe (1921)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhapsodie pour la harpe (1921)
Performer
Last played on
Violin Partita No.3 - Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
Violin Partita No.3 - Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Violin Partita No.3 - Prelude
Last played on
Rhapsodie for harp
Marcel Grandjany
Rhapsodie for harp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhapsodie for harp
Performer
Last played on
Rhapsodie
Marcel Grandjany
Rhapsodie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhapsodie
Performer
Last played on
Rhapsodie
Marcel Grandjany
Rhapsodie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhapsodie
Last played on
Marcel Grandjany Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist