Jamie O’Hara
Jamie O’Hara Biography (Wikipedia)
James Paul "Jamie" O'Hara (born August 8, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio) is an American country music artist. Between 1986 and 1990, he and Kieran Kane comprised The O'Kanes, a duo which charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles charts, including the Number One single "Can't Stop My Heart from Loving You". After The O'Kanes disbanded in 1990, both O'Hara and Kane recorded solo albums of their own. In addition, O'Hara has continued writing songs for other country music artists.
The Cold Hard Truth
