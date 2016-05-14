Amir Aly (born 21 July 1976) is a Swedish songwriter and record producer. He has worked with some of the foremost artists in Sweden, including Jill Johnson, Elena Paparizou, Danny Saucedo, Robin Stjernberg, Sanna Nielsen and Shirley Clamp.

Aly had a total of four songs in the Swedish semifinals to the Eurovision Song Contest (Melodifestivalen) in 2008 and 2009.

In 2009 the Danny Saucedo single "Emely" (co-written by Aly) made it to nr 1 on the Polish charts.

Aly has produced three tracks on the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2009, Alexander Rybak's album (Fairytales) - "Funny Little World", "Roll With The Wind" and "If You Were Gone". In 2010, the second album from Alexander Rybak, "No Boundaries", was released, entirely recorded, mixed and produced by Aly at Yla Studios in Malmö, Sweden.

Aly produced the album "Pieces" in 2013, released by runner up in Swedish Idol (2012) Robin Stjernberg (who represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest the same year). It qualified for gold the very first day it was released.